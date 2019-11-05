Guest Book View Sign Service Information Babcock Funeral Home Inc 19 Pulver Ave Ravena , NY 12143 (518)-756-8333 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Babcock Funeral Home Inc 19 Pulver Ave Ravena , NY 12143 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Winters, Eugene A. CRANBERRY, Pa. Eugene Anthony Winters, 76 of Cranberry Twp., Pa., went home to be with his Lord and Savior on November 2, 2019. After a long battle with cancer, he peacefully passed away in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family. Born September 16, 1943, in Alsen, N.Y., he was the son of the late James and Thelma Alter Winters. Eugene was a jack of all trades and could fix anything he set his mind to. He worked for many years as the terminal manager for Texaco Oil Company until retirement. He also retired from Teamsters Local 249. After retirement, he was employed as the groundskeeper for the Cranberry Highlands Golf Course. Eugene was a lifetime member of the Cranberry Twp. Volunteer Fire Company, where he also served 10 years as fire chief. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, camping with the Crystal Springs Campground Crew in Linesville, Pa., and 'snowbirding' with his wife, Janice, in Ormond Beach, Fla. He also loved cheering on his grandchildren. Above all, Eugene cherished the time he spent with his family and friends. He will be dearly missed and fondly remembered. Eugene leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife of 55 years, Janice R. Winters; his three sons, Bret (Lyn) Winters of Arlington, Texas, Todd (Karen) Winters of Baden, and Mark (Heather) Winters of Cranberry Twp.; his brother, James Winters of Massachusetts; his sisters, Irene (Anthony) Carrk of Delmar, and Carol (John) Bruno of Ravena; and his six grandchildren, Sean, Seth, Sada, Niko, Remington, and Triston; he is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, November 8, at the Babcock Funeral Home, Ravena. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations may be made in memory of Eugene to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266.







Winters, Eugene A. CRANBERRY, Pa. Eugene Anthony Winters, 76 of Cranberry Twp., Pa., went home to be with his Lord and Savior on November 2, 2019. After a long battle with cancer, he peacefully passed away in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family. Born September 16, 1943, in Alsen, N.Y., he was the son of the late James and Thelma Alter Winters. Eugene was a jack of all trades and could fix anything he set his mind to. He worked for many years as the terminal manager for Texaco Oil Company until retirement. He also retired from Teamsters Local 249. After retirement, he was employed as the groundskeeper for the Cranberry Highlands Golf Course. Eugene was a lifetime member of the Cranberry Twp. Volunteer Fire Company, where he also served 10 years as fire chief. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, camping with the Crystal Springs Campground Crew in Linesville, Pa., and 'snowbirding' with his wife, Janice, in Ormond Beach, Fla. He also loved cheering on his grandchildren. Above all, Eugene cherished the time he spent with his family and friends. He will be dearly missed and fondly remembered. Eugene leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife of 55 years, Janice R. Winters; his three sons, Bret (Lyn) Winters of Arlington, Texas, Todd (Karen) Winters of Baden, and Mark (Heather) Winters of Cranberry Twp.; his brother, James Winters of Massachusetts; his sisters, Irene (Anthony) Carrk of Delmar, and Carol (John) Bruno of Ravena; and his six grandchildren, Sean, Seth, Sada, Niko, Remington, and Triston; he is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, November 8, at the Babcock Funeral Home, Ravena. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations may be made in memory of Eugene to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266. Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 5, 2019

