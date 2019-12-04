Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
(518) 449-7047
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
7:00 PM
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
Eugene E. Fink Sr.


1943 - 2019
Eugene E. Fink Sr. Obituary
Fink, Eugene E. Sr. WYNANTSKILL Eugene E. Fink Sr., 76 of Wynantskill, passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019, at Samaritan Hospital. Eugene was born on June 22, 1943, in Albany, the son of Fred and Ruth Fink. Gene was a mechanic for Frank Fillipini's Getty Station for many years before retiring. Gene was predeceased by his first wife Carol M. Fink; three sons, Jason Fink, David "De-Zo" Fink, and Eugene Fink Jr.; and a brother Ronald Fink. Gene was the beloved husband of Sharon M. McKittrick-Fink; father of Lisa Zamenick-Fink, Angeline Fink, Gina Ford, Michele (Chris) Garhartt, Steven (Jamie) Fink, and Jeffrey Fink; and brother of Fred Fink. Gene is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and his three dogs. Relatives and friends are invited to his calling hours on Friday from 4-7 p.m. with a funeral service following at 7 p.m. in the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, 165 Columbia Tpke., Rensselaer. Burial will be in New Rural Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Eugene's name to the Community Hospice at Samaritan Hospital, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208.
Published in Albany Times Union from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
