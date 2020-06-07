Morelli, Eugene E. GLENVILLE Eugene E. Morelli, born on September 23, 1928, died peacefully at home on May 25, 2020, in Glenville, with his longtime companion Lila Morelli by his side, ending a long struggle with emphysema. He was the son of the late Joseph Morelli and Inez Bassetti Morelli; brother of Josephine Gusmerotti (Louis Gusmerotti, deceased), Anna Zambotti (Guido Zambotti, deceased), Clara Garanich (William Garanich, deceased), William Morelli (Dorothy Morelli) of Johnstown, Pa. and Carol Bartoletti (Irvin F. "Bart" Bartoletti Jr.) of Green Valley, Ariz.; father of Dina Morelli (Neil Arnold Jr.) of Chicago, Emily Steigelmier (Jim Steigelmier, deceased) of Selby, S.D., Eugene Morelli Jr. (Joan Zygmunt) of Missoula, Mont. and Cynthia Morelli (Taro Sasakura) of Homer, Alaska; grandfather of Ruth Wiechmann (Ben Wiechmann), Matthew Steigelmier (Danelle Steigelmier), Rachel Hege (John Hege), Martha Braun (Brandon Braun), RubyAnne Steigelmier, Abby Steigelmier, Ben Steigelmier, Kaya Morelli and Ghen Sasakura; and great-grandfather of 18 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Roberta G. Morelli. He was a graduate of Conemaugh Township High School, and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He received his B.S. in civil engineering at the University of Pittsburgh, and worked for the Federal Highway Department of Transportation in Albany, until his retirement. He enjoyed hunting throughout his life. One of his most favorite things to do was fish for silver salmon on the Anchor River near Homer, Alaska. Services were private with burial in Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Johnstown, Pa. applebeefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 7, 2020.