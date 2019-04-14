Gordon, Eugene F. BALLSTON LAKE Eugene F. Gordon, 84, passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019, at his residence. Born on November 24, 1934, in Troy, he was the son of the late Martin A. and Catherine E. Daly Gordon. Mr. Gordon graduated from Troy High School and attended Russell Sage Evening Division. He honorably served in the U.S. Army from 1956 to 1958. He then went on to work at G.E. Silicones in Waterford until his retirement in 1997. In addition to his parents, Gene was predeceased by his wife Janet R. Gordon; and by his brothers, Edward, Robert and Donald Gordon. Mr. Gordon is survived by his wife, Lucila Oquendo Gordon; by his children, Steven E. Gordon of Chapel Hill, N.C. and his daughter, Cheryl A. Bodnar of Gilbert, Ariz.; by his grandchildren, Samuel and Elliot Bodnar and Allison Mae Carter; by his stepchildren, Michael Cruz of Colonie and Melinda Cruz of Albany; by his step-grandchildren, Javier McHugh and Ariana French. He is also survived by his siblings, Norman Gordon of Hilton Head, S.C., Kenneth Gordon of Colonie and Harriet Williams of Clifton Park as well as several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be on Tuesday at 10 a.m. in the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St., Waterford. Interment will follow in Waterford Rural Cemetery. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Monday from 4-7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 4 Atrium Dr., #100, Albany, NY, 12205. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory please visit, Brendesefuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary