Galusha, Eugene ALTAMONT Eugene Galusha suddenly passed away on March 7, 2019, at the age of 78. He was the son of the late Eugene and Tekla Galusha. He is survived by his brother Robert and sister Joan. He was the father of Eugene (Leslie) Galusha, Denise (Eugene) Smith and Scott Galusha. He also had nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He also had a longtime friend John Van Wormer. Special thanks to Sean and Paulette Simpson and family. The funeral service will be announced in April.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eugene Galusha.
Meyers Funeral Home, Ltd.
741 Delaware Avenue
Delmar, NY 12054
(518) 439-5560
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 14, 2019