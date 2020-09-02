1/1
Eugene J. DiNardo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eugene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DiNardo, Eugene J. MECHANICVILLE Eugene J. DiNardo, formerly of Mechanicville, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020, at the Stratton VA Medical Center after a long illness. Born in Troy on June 20, 1948. After graduating from Mechanicville High School, Gene started his career at Westvaco Paper Mill. Shortly after, he was drafted in 1968 to the Vietnam War, where he served four years in Long Binh Saigon in infantry and as an MP. After returning home, he worked for General Electric, Knott Street in Schenectady, as a Boiler Lead Engineer. Gene enjoyed spending time with his family, cooking and, most of all, eating. He always enjoyed and looked forward to family cookouts. Gene enjoyed reading, especially medical books, and he considered himself a "pool shark." People learned from spending time with him that it is the little things in life that matter the most; everything else he took in stride. Gene was a fighter and was able to overcome many obstacles throughout his life while always maintaining a positive outlook and attitude with whatever he was faced with. Gene was predeceased by his parents, Albert DiNardo Sr. and Mary (DiVirgilio) DiNardo; and nephew Dean Holmes. Survivors include his three sisters, Mary Ann DiNardo of Mechanicville, RoseMarie Holmes (Edward Farrington) of Watervliet, Philly Gilchrist of Watervliet; one brother, Albert DiNardo Jr. (Lisa) of Stillwater; several nieces and nephews, Donald Holmes (Sona), Douglas Holmes (Cassandra), Jacob Gilchrist, Bryant Gilchrist (Sam), Geena DiNardo (Danny), Nicholas DiNardo (Morgan), Dominick Holmes, Noah Nelson and Milly Dean Holmes. A special thank you for the wonderful care he received over the years at the VA Medical Center in Albany and also in his prior residence at DOC's in Selkirk. Services will be private, with Mass of Christian Burial conducted in All Saints on the Hudson Church, Stillwater with burial with military honors in the Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville. Kindly consider a donation to the Wounded Warrior Project in memory of Eugene DiNardo. Online remembrances may be made at www.chasesmithfamily.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chase-Smith Family Funeral Homes, Mechanicville - Mechanicville
319 Park Avenue
Mechanicville, NY 12118
518-664-3731
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved