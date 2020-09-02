DiNardo, Eugene J. MECHANICVILLE Eugene J. DiNardo, formerly of Mechanicville, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020, at the Stratton VA Medical Center after a long illness. Born in Troy on June 20, 1948. After graduating from Mechanicville High School, Gene started his career at Westvaco Paper Mill. Shortly after, he was drafted in 1968 to the Vietnam War, where he served four years in Long Binh Saigon in infantry and as an MP. After returning home, he worked for General Electric, Knott Street in Schenectady, as a Boiler Lead Engineer. Gene enjoyed spending time with his family, cooking and, most of all, eating. He always enjoyed and looked forward to family cookouts. Gene enjoyed reading, especially medical books, and he considered himself a "pool shark." People learned from spending time with him that it is the little things in life that matter the most; everything else he took in stride. Gene was a fighter and was able to overcome many obstacles throughout his life while always maintaining a positive outlook and attitude with whatever he was faced with. Gene was predeceased by his parents, Albert DiNardo Sr. and Mary (DiVirgilio) DiNardo; and nephew Dean Holmes. Survivors include his three sisters, Mary Ann DiNardo of Mechanicville, RoseMarie Holmes (Edward Farrington) of Watervliet, Philly Gilchrist of Watervliet; one brother, Albert DiNardo Jr. (Lisa) of Stillwater; several nieces and nephews, Donald Holmes (Sona), Douglas Holmes (Cassandra), Jacob Gilchrist, Bryant Gilchrist (Sam), Geena DiNardo (Danny), Nicholas DiNardo (Morgan), Dominick Holmes, Noah Nelson and Milly Dean Holmes. A special thank you for the wonderful care he received over the years at the VA Medical Center in Albany and also in his prior residence at DOC's in Selkirk. Services will be private, with Mass of Christian Burial conducted in All Saints on the Hudson Church, Stillwater with burial with military honors in the Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville. Kindly consider a donation to the Wounded Warrior Project
in memory of Eugene DiNardo. Online remembrances may be made at www.chasesmithfamily.com
