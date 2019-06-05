Dwyer, Eugene J. "Tip" TROY Eugene J. "Tip" Dwyer, 89, formerly of Manning Avenue, died on Monday, June 3, 2019, at Schuyler Ridge Health Care in Clifton Park. Born in Albany, he was the son of the late John Dwyer and Mary Fitzgerald Dwyer; and husband of the late Mary Alice Griffa Dwyer. He enlisted in the Navy as an aviation machinist. Mr. Dwyer was employed by Niagara Mohawk Power Company in Albany for 26 years, retiring in November of 1994. He was a beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Survivors include a daughter, Kathleen Dwyer Murphy and husband John of Salem, Conn.; two stepdaughters, Mary Rosalyn Hennessey of Clifton Park and Marilyn Ely Kramer of Boise, Idaho; a stepson, John Patti and wife Myra of Enterprise, Ala.; two sisters, Margaret Kelly, Menands and Mary O'Neill of Menands; four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, John Dwyer. Interment will be in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery Schuylerville with full military honors on Tuesday, June 11, at 1:30 p.m. To sign the guestbook, read the complete obituary, light a candle or for service directions, visit brycefh.com. Published in Albany Times Union on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary