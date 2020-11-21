Fish, Eugene James STRASBURG, Va. Eugene James Fish, 78, went to be with the Lord on November 18, 2020, at Greenfield Reflections in Strasburg, Va., after a seven year battle with Parkinson's disease. Eugene (Gene) was born in 1942 in Albany to Leroy Fish and Regina (Brady) Fish. On June 12, 1965, he married the love of his life, Sally (Riker) Fish in Saratoga Springs. They spent 55 wonderful years together. He graduated from Christian Brothers Academy in Albany and Hudson Valley Community College. For 40 years he worked for Sano Rubin Construction Company as a superintendent and was a member of New State Carpenters Local 370. In addition, he was a N.Y.S. apprenticeship instructor and the director of the program in his final years of working there. Prior to retiring to Cape Cod, Gene was an active member of St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Delmar and later a member of Our Lady of the Cape in Brewster, Mass. Gene was preceded in death by both of his parents, as well as his loving granddaughter, Caroline Jane Morgan. Gene is survived by his wife, Sally; sons, Michael Fish of Albany, Patrick Fish (Marissa) of Windsor, S.C,; daughter, Kathleen Morgan (Travis) of Winchester, Va.; granddaughters, Allison, Melanie, and Grace Morgan of Winchester, Va.; brothers, Peter Fish (Donna) of Mechanicville, Michael Fish (Karrine) of Marietta, Ga.; brother-in law, Bruce Riker (Carlotta) of Kingston; and several cousins, nephews and nieces. A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on November 23 at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. A funeral service will be at 3 p.m. on November 24, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, Winchester, Va. with Reverend Stephen Holmes officiating. The family are very grateful for the tender loving care that both Blue Ridge Hospice and Greenfield Reflections provided for both Gene and his family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Eugene's memory to Blue Ridge Hospice 333 W. Cork St, #405, Winchester, VA 22601, or Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131. Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com