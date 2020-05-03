Melillo, Eugene M. ALBANY Eugene M. Melillo, 96, passed away on April 28, 2020, on his birthday. He was the son of the late Pasquale and Constanza Melillo in Somerville, Mass. He was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps serving his country during World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War. He was a retired master gunnery sergeant. Geno joined the Marines at 17 with his three brothers. He was awarded the Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal and Certificate of Commendation and several other accommodations and awards for his many years of outstanding service. Throughout his life, Geno continued to be active in the Marine Corps League and was celebrated this year for being the oldest Marine at the Annual Marine Corps Ball. He was also a member of the American Legion Zologa Post. Every year, he volunteered his time decorating the graves of fellow veterans for Memorial Day, and volunteered at the V.A. Hospital on the 4th of July for the picnic held for the patients. He worked for many years at Mayfair Home Furnishings. Geno was a member of Christ Our Light Catholic Church. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and Boompa, who will be remembered for his kindness towards his neighbors, fellow veterans and family. Sunday's will not be the same without his fresh baked bread deliveries and popcorn in the backyard by the pool. He enjoyed spending time at his second home in Daytona Beach. He will be dearly missed. Geno is survived by his children: Donna Tarasovich (Tom), and Thomas "Jody" Melillo (Lisa); grandchildren: Josef Tarasovich (Carissa), and Heather Primiano (Peter); he was Boompa to four great-grandchildren, Calvin, Nolan, Josefina, and Giavanna; his special friend, Danette; longtime Marine buddy, Vince Martinek and his beloved nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife of 50 years, Barbara Melillo; grandson, Salvatore Melillo; and his five sisters and seven brothers. Geno's family would like to thank the staff at the Stratton V.A. Hospital, The Atria, and seniors at Christ Our Light for all of their care and compassion. Due to the current situation surrounding COVID-19, the services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choosing that supports local veterans.













To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store