Service Information
Cannon Funeral Home
2020 Central Ave.
Albany, NY
12205
(518)-869-1005
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
11:30 AM
Obituary
Patterson, Eugene PEEKSKILL Eugene L. Patterson, 72, died December 27, 2019. Father of Allison Miles, Carl Patterson, Scott Patterson and Eugene Patterson. Several siblings, grandchildren and great-grandchildren also survive. Funeral services will be at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. Visitation from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in the Saratoga National Cemetery. For directions or more information, visit www.CannonFuneral.com

Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 5, 2020
