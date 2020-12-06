Bourque, Eugene V. Jr. ALBANY Eugene V. Bourque Jr., passed away on November 30, 2020, at age 89. Eugene was born on February 17, 1931, in Albany to Eugene V. Bourque Sr. and Lola (Barnhart) Bourque. Married 68 years, he is survived by his loving wife Gloria (Smith) Bourque; son David Bourque and his wife Laura; daughter Susan Bourque and her husband Bill Schoenfeld; four grandchildren: Michael Bourque, Rochelle (Bourque) Ward, Noah and Gabriel Schoenfeld; and great-grandson Greyson Bourque. He was preceded in death by his parents and older brother Alan J. Bourque. Eugene graduated from Vincentian Institute in 1949 and then attended Siena College. After serving in the U.S. Navy Reserves, he went into the insurance field working for Continental Insurance Company as a valued bondsman until retirement. A talented musician, he played tenor and alto saxophone, upright bass and sang vocals. Beginning at age 16 and spanning most of his life, Eugene was a musician in several regional bands including the Or'kets, the Harry Raymond Orchestra and Jack Dugan and Company. His family is particularly proud of his performance on the concourse of the Empire State Plaza He is remembered for his easy banter, positive outlook on life, great sense of humor and fun loving spirit. In 1968, Eugene and Gloria purchased a summer camp on Brant Lake which continues to be cherished to this day. Gene enjoyed fishing, target shooting, darts, cards and exploring natural and historic places. He loved using sayings and here is one of his favorites, "When an old man dies it's like burning down a library." We lost much more than that. The Bourque family would like to acknowledge the professionalism and dedication of the staff at Teresian House. Due to COVID-19 precautions, the services were private. A memory wall has been created at the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation at https://www. alzinfo.org/memory-wall/
eugenebourque where donations may be made in his memory. Remember his joy for life with his most spoken parting words... Three Cheers! For a detailed obituary and to leave condolences please visit NewComerAlbany.com