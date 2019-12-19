Eugene VanAlstyne

Service Information
Ray Funeral Service, Inc.
59 Seaman Ave
Castleton on Hudson, NY
12033
(518)-732-7663
Obituary
Van Alstyne, Eugene RENSSELAER Eugene "Geno" Van Alstyne, 83, died at home on Sunday, December 15, 2019, surrounded by his family. Mr. Van Alstyne was the partner of 40 years of Rosemary Freeman. He is survived by his children, Dean Van Alstyne (Patty), Gary Van Alstyne (Patti), Peggy LaVazzo (John), Larry Van Alstyne (Gail), Sandy McMillan (Kevin), Richard Van Alstyne, Eugene Van Alstyne Jr., and Rose Van Alstyne; sisters, Fay Snyder and Arla McBride; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. There will be no funeral service. Cremation took place at the Albany Rural Crematory.

Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 19, 2019
