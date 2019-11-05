Albany Times Union Obituaries
Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home
21 Midline Rd
Ballston Lake, NY 12019
(518) 399-5022
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Edward the Confessor Church
569 Clifton Park Center Road
Clifton Park, NY
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Edward the Confessor Church
569 Clifton Park Center Road
Clifton Park, NY
View Map
Eugene "Gene" Vogt


1924 - 2019
Eugene "Gene" Vogt Obituary
Vogt, Eugene "Gene" HALFMOON Eugene "Gene" Vogt, age 94 of Sparrow Hawk Circle, died peacefully on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady. He was born in Staten Island, N.Y. on December 22, 1924, and was the son of the late Maurice and Dorothy (Mckay) Vogt. Gene was a graduate of High School of Commerce and enlisted to serve his Country during World War II with the U.S. Army Air Force. He was honorably discharged in 1945 and received the Good Conduct Medal, the American Theater and World War II Victory Medal. Gene was employed with the U.S. Postal Service and retired as fleet manager in Staten Island. He was a devout Catholic who was a communicant of the Immaculate Conception Church in Hoosick Falls and most recently, St. Edward the Confessor Church in Clifton Park. He served in various capacities at both parishes and was a Eucharistic minister. He was a past member of the Hoosick Township Historical Society and the Augustinian Order Seculars. Gene was a 4th Degree Knight and past Grand Knight of the Equestrian Order of the Knights of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem, Assembly #702 in Troy. He had a joyful personality and would often reply when asked about his general health and well-being as, "Never better!" He spread love wherever he was and often enjoyed joyful humor among his friends. Survivors include his beloved wife, Antoinette R. Callahan Vogt; his children, Carol (Peter) Eikenbery, Thomas (Debbie) Vogt, Jean Marie (Alan) Polak, Dorothy (Keith) Kozaryn, Mark Vogt, Kimberly Rowland and Kevin (Emma) Callahan; his sister, Doris Deasy. Gene is also survived by several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his first wife, Alice Veronica Vogt. Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Friday, November 8, from 4 p.m. 7 p.m. at St. Edward the Confessor Church, 569 Clifton Park Center Road, Clifton Park. A Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated on Saturday, November 9, at 10 a.m. with Fr. Patrick Butler, Pastor, officiating. Interment with military honors will be held in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hoosick Falls, NY In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to Eddy Alzheimer's Care Team Program, Attn: Sandy Monahan, 421 West Columbia St., Cohoes, NY 12047-2205 or to St. Edward the Confessor Church Building fund. Arrangements are entrusted to Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Gene's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 5, 2019
