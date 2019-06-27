Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Eugenia Anne Chrepta. View Sign Service Information Bongarzone Funeral Home 2400 Shafto Road Tinton Falls , NJ 07712 (732)-918-6200 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Bongarzone Funeral Home 2400 Shafto Road Tinton Falls , NJ 07712 View Map Funeral Mass 10:00 AM St. Thomas More Church 186 Gordons Corner Road Manalapan , NJ View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Chrepta, Dr. Eugenia Anne MANALAPAN, N.J. Dr. Eugenia (Jean) Anne Paslowsky Chrepta, 93, passed away peacefully in her home in Manalapan, formerly of Lincroft and Neptune. She was born and raised in Troy, N.Y. and graduated from Troy High School. After high school Jeanie worked for the Navy Department in Washington, D.C. under General Omar Bradley during World War II. She also had the pleasure of having dinner with Eleanor Roosevelt. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from the New York Institute of Technology with a bachelor's degree in business administration and received her master's degree, Cum Laude in Human Resources Management from Pepperdine University, California in 1987. Eugenia also received her Doctorate of Education from Temple University. From 1970 to 1992, Eugenia worked at Fort Monmouth DARCOM, Dept. of Army and Communications, teaching at the Central Education Center and retiring as a senior program analyst. Eugenia was also a retired president of International Toastmistress Club. She was a talented singer and self-taught musician, singing on the radio as a child and in every church choir. Eugenia was also a member of the Monmouth Civic Chorus. More important, Eugenia was the most selfless and compassionate woman who adored her children and family. Eugenia was predeceased by a son, Darien Jay Chrepta in 2010; and her beloved husband of 69 years Metro Michael Chrepta in 2017. She is survived by her six loving children; John Chrepta, Fredricksburg, Va., Stephen Chrepta, Melbourne, Fla., Christopher Chrepta, Freehold, N.J., Michael Chrepta, Roxbury, N.J., Anne Mentel, Middletown, N.J. and Justin Chrepta, Holmdel, N.J. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren as well as many loving nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 27, at the Bongarzone Funeral Home, 2400 Shafto Road, Tinton Falls, NJ. A funeral Mass will be held 10 a.m. on Friday, June 28, at St. Thomas More Church, 186 Gordons Corner Road, Manalapan, NJ. 07726. The family has requested that you go directly to church on Friday. Entombment will follow at St Gabriel's Cemetery, Marlboro, NJ. For online condolences and directions please visit her memorial website at



