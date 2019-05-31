Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eugenia "Jean" Meccariello. View Sign Service Information DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home 1605 Helderberg Avenue Rotterdam , NY 12306 (518)-355-5770 Visitation 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home 1605 Helderberg Avenue Rotterdam , NY 12306 View Map Funeral service 9:15 AM DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home 1605 Helderberg Avenue Schenectady , NY View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Gabriel's Church 3040 Hamburg St Schenectady , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Meccariello, Eugenia "Jean" SCHENECTADY Eugenia "Jean" Meccariello, 84, passed away at Kingsway Arms Nursing Center on May 29, 2019. Jean was born in Schenectady on June 20, 1934, the daughter of late Frank and Antoinetta (Sferlazza) Crisafulli. Jean was a graduate of Albany Business College where she met her late husband, Thomas F. Meccariello, of 53 years. Jean was very talented and held various positions, which included bank teller, and retail sales for a furniture store. She was a longtime active member of St Gabriel's church, where she was a member of the choir and supported Charity events. Jean also worked at Hallmark Nursing Home where she developed activities for the elderly and performing music with her accordion. Jean's devotion to her husband and passion towards family led her to work as a executive assistant for her husband's business, Capital District Tax firm, while focusing on raising their three children. Jean is survived by her three loving children, Thomas Meccariello (Michelle) Hartland, Wis., Gerald Meccariello Cato, N.Y. and Annette Selig, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.; grandchildren, Daniel, Jessica, Paul, Clare, Carla and Amy; and a great-grandchild, Grace. Visitation will be Sunday, June 2, at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Avenue, Schenectady NY from 3 to 5 p.m. Funeral services will begin Monday morning at 9:15 a.m. from the funeral home, followed at 10 a.m. by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Gabriel's Catholic Church, 3040 Hamburg St., Schenectady, NY. Interment will be at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Schenectady, NY. Special thanks to the Kingsway Arms Nursing Home nurses and staff for their care and compassion to Jean during her time there.







