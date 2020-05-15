Andrews, Eva C. COLONIE Eva C. Andrews, 87 of Colonie, beloved wife of the late Erwin "Andy" W. Andrews, entered into eternal life on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Born in Schenectady on July 25, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Frederick C. and Florence M. (Shartrand) Danby Sr. It was on October 29, 1955, that she married Erwin and the two shared a wonderful and blessed union of almost 56 years prior to his passing on May 8, 2011. Eva was a loving and dedicated homemaker. Tending to her family's needs was a priority for her and they were the center of her life. She was the president of the Marine Corp. League since 1972, as well as a volunteer at the V.A. Hospital for 30 years and member of the VFW Post #8692 Auxiliary. Eva was a communicant of St. Claire's Church in Albany. She is survived by her loving children: Tina M. Jacobus, Dale J. Andrews and Fred (Kay) Andrews; as well as her six cherished grandchildren: Amy, Robert, Kandi, Joseph, Grant and Clint; and her adored great-grandchildren: Brayden and Jaxton. She is also survived by her sister Florence Bradley of California. Eva was predeceased by her sons, Ward, Joseph, Dean and Niel; her brother Frederick Danby Jr.; and her sister Marion Kardas. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family in the Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home, 149 Old Loudon Rd., Latham. Entombment with her beloved Andy will take place in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Eva's name may be made to the Children's Hospital at Albany Medical Center, 43 New Scotland Ave., Albany, NY, 12206. For information, directions or to light a memory candle for the family please visit dufresneandcavanaugh.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 15, 2020.