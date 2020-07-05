Krause, Eva Irene WATERVLIET Eva Irene Krause, 91, died June 7, 2020, at her daughter Mary Ann's home in Florida where she lived since November, 2019. She was born on March 18, 1929, the daughter of the late Thomas and Laura (Lavallee) Strack. She worked for Tek Hughes when she was young and retired from Montgomery Ward. She loved her family more than anything in life. She was 91 and still attended Mass every week. Eva was predeceased by 16 siblings; and her great-grandson Zachary Harris. She is the mother of Sgt. Major Ret. Joseph E. Krause (Linda), Mary Ann Kelso (Jerry), Lt. Col. Ret. David M. Krause (Hyun-Sook) and Delva Robert who was like a daughter to her; grandmother of Joseph, Scott, Stacey, David Jr. and Sean Krause, Michele and Frank Harris and Jennifer Dodge; great-grandmother of Katrina Patterson, Saraya Gilchrist, Joycelyn Mackins, Gabrielle Pike, Devin, McKenzie, Seth, Estelle and George Krause, Katherine, Courtney and John Dodge, Eric, Jacob, Juliana, Ryan, Izabella and Cali Harris; great-great grandmother of Jayda Sousis and Jax Corey. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. A private memorial Mass will be held at the convenience of the family. Donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis,TN 38148-0142. Condolence book at ParkerBrosMemorial.com
