Rosenberg, Eva BEACHWOOD, Ohio It is with tremendous sadness that we announce the passing of Eva Rosenberg (nee Samuelson) who died peacefully on May 22, 2020, in her home surrounded by family. Eva was born on December 2, 1917, in New York City to the late David and Rose Samuelson. Eva married Milton Rosenberg in 1941 and they were happily married for over 62 years until his passing in 2003. Eva is survived by her children, Paula Hecker (Ray), Stuart Rosenberg (Bonnie) and Karen Rosenberg, (Roy Szubski); as well as six grandchildren, Andrew Hecker (Christine), Marla Gornstein (Brad), David Rosenberg (Danielle), Ezra Rosenberg-Szubski, Noah Szubski and Caleb Szubski (Hayden Overly). She is also survived by five great-grandchildren. In her early years, she worked as a bookkeeper. In 1961, she graduated college with a degree in business and economics. She subsequently attended SUNY/Oneonta to graduate with a Master of Education. She taught elementary school in Utica for many years until she and Milton retired to Fort Lauderdale in 1978. After his passing, Eva relocated to Beachwood, Ohio where she had spent the last 15 years of her life at Wiggins Place. After Eleanor Roosevelt and before Ruth Bader Ginsburg there was Eva Rosenberg. She had an independent spirit and refused to conform to the expectation put on women of her generation. Some of her accomplishments include: reestablishing the Hebrew Congregation of Chautauqua Institute, becoming a Bat Mitzvah at the age of 91, and establishing a Yiddish Club at Wiggins. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the service and burial will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Congregation Beth Emeth, 100 Academy Road, Albany, NY, 12208 or Daughters of Sarah, 180 Washington Avenue Ext, Albany, NY, 12203. To leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 27, 2020.