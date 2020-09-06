1/1
Eva S. Gilman
Gilman, Eva S. TROY Eva S. Gilman, 94 of the Eddy Memorial Geriatric Center, and formerly of Waterford and Troy, died Friday, September 4, 2020, at Samaritan Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Born in Cohoes, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Eva Miron Raymond. Eva was a communicant of Grace Episcopal Church in Waterford and was a member of both the Waterford and Halfmoon Senior Citizens. She is the loving mother of Regina Schuhl of Scotia, Kevin Gallagher of Ashburn, Va., Linda (Hilton) Trombley of Durham, N.H. and the late David E. Hilton. She is predeceased by her brothers, Louis, Albert, William, Leo, Edward and Charles Raymond. She is the proud grandmother of Robert, James, Susan, Sheila, Laura, David, Michael, Joseph, Joel, Dale and the late Daniel. 11 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews also survive. Eva will always be remembered for her beautiful gift of giving and for her care of others. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with her family at the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford on Thursday, from 9:30 a.m. 11:30 a.m. Due to pandemic regulations, masks will be required and social distancing practiced. Private funeral services will be held and interment will be in Waterford Rural Cemetery. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to Joan Nicole Prince Home, 22 Glenview Dr., Scotia, NY 12302. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com




Published in Albany Times Union on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
09:30 - 11:30 AM
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad St
Waterford, NY 12188
(518) 237-8296
