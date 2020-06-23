Eva Y. Weatherby VanVranken
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Eva's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
VanVranken, Eva Y. Weatherby EAST GREENBUSH Eva Y. Weatherby VanVranken, 87 of East Greenbush, passed away peacefully on June 10, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospice Inn. She was born in Belcoville, N.J. and was the daughter of the late Charles Davis and Sara Williams. She was predeceased by her first husband William Weatherby and her second husband Norman P. VanVranken. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her brother Charles (Doris) Williams; and her sister Loretta Spendiff. She is also survived by her sons, Larry, Billy (Jean) and Harry; as well as her daughters, Ellen (Bill) Niemiec and Susan Farina. Additional survivors include ten grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, a host of nieces and nephews; and her dear sister-in-law Shirley Wood. Due to the current pandemic, a private service for immediate family only will be held at the convenience of the family. She will be interred in Elmwood Hills Cemetery in Troy. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you consider making donations to St. Peter's Hospice Inn in Albany. Please visit wjlyonsfuneralhome.com for additional information.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home
1700 Washington Ave
Rensselaer, NY 12144
(518) 286-3400
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved