VanVranken, Eva Y. Weatherby EAST GREENBUSH Eva Y. Weatherby VanVranken, 87 of East Greenbush, passed away peacefully on June 10, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospice Inn. She was born in Belcoville, N.J. and was the daughter of the late Charles Davis and Sara Williams. She was predeceased by her first husband William Weatherby and her second husband Norman P. VanVranken. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her brother Charles (Doris) Williams; and her sister Loretta Spendiff. She is also survived by her sons, Larry, Billy (Jean) and Harry; as well as her daughters, Ellen (Bill) Niemiec and Susan Farina. Additional survivors include ten grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, a host of nieces and nephews; and her dear sister-in-law Shirley Wood. Due to the current pandemic, a private service for immediate family only will be held at the convenience of the family. She will be interred in Elmwood Hills Cemetery in Troy. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you consider making donations to St. Peter's Hospice Inn in Albany. Please visit wjlyonsfuneralhome.com for additional information.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 23, 2020.