Hendricks, Evan L. HAGAMAN Evan L. Hendricks, 77, passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, in his home. Born in Great Barrington, Mass. on January 27, 1942, he was the son of Bart and Mary Hendricks. He served in the U.S. Army and the U.S. Air Force from 1960 to 1995. Evan was a senior computer programmer analyst for the N.Y.S. Division of Parole in Albany. He was a life member of the NAVHDA, NRA and the American Legion and a member of the FLNAVHDA, STNAVHDA and SDTC. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, dog training and listening to folk music. He was predeceased by his parents, Bart and Mary; and his brother Charles O'Neil. Evan is survived by his wife Linda; daughter Susan Walker; grandchildren, Jon Wiles, Sarah Wiles, Jessie Wiles, Robert Walker and Timothy Walker; brothers, Brian Hendricks and Richard O'Neil; nephews Terry O'Neil, Michael O'Neil, Jeffrey Hendricks and Ethan Hendricks; and niece Audrey Hendricks. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, August 12, in Christ Episcopal Church, West High Street, Ballston Spa. Burial with military honors will follow in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Sunday, August 11, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High St., Ballston Spa. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Evan may be made to the Saratoga National Cemetery Honor Guard Association, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY, 12871. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 8, 2019