Jette, Evelyn A. Cusick COHOES Evelyn A. Cusick Jette, 90, of Cohoes, passed away into eternal life with the Lord at Van Rensselaer Manor Nursing Home and Rehab, Troy, NY on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Born in Pittsfield, Mass., educated in Brooklyn, NY, and was the daughter of the late William and Amelia Therrien Cusick. Evelyn lived at Ogden Mills in Cohoes for 20 years until 2015 where she had many friends, especially Mary and Liz and enjoyed Bingo, cards, darts and other activities. She was a sales associate for many years at Fishman's and Cramer's in Cohoes and retired from Cohoes Mill Ends. She was exceptional at her work and helping customers. She was a NY Yankees fan, an avid bowler, Bingo player and she loved to crochet, knit and sing. She was a very strong, meticulous and determined woman, and a very loving mother and grandmother who always put her children first to give them what they needed. She attended all her son's baseball games and was his biggest fan. Wife of the late Edward R. Jette. Survived by her children, William (Joan) Jette of South Carolina, Yvonne (Norman) Jarvis of Clifton Park and Edward Jette (beloved friend who was like a daughter, Debb Baker) of Brunswick; seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild. Sister of Daniel (Mona) Cusick of Lanesboro, Mass., and the late Eileen Bazzano; also survived by several nieces and nephews. The family has requested no calling hours. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial service on Wednesday, May 22, at 1 p.m. at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY., with Deacon Gerard Matthews officiating. Friends who wish to remember Evelyn in a special way may make a contribution to , P.O. Box Box 1000, Dept. 142 Memphis, TN 38148-0142 in her memory. For condolences, dufresnefuneralhome.com. Published in Albany Times Union from May 20 to May 21, 2019