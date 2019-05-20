Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
DUFRESNE FUNERAL HOME INC.
216 COLUMBIA STREET
Cohoes, NY 12047
518) 237-3231
Memorial service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery
200 Duell Road
Schuylerville, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Jette
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn A. Cusick Jette


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Evelyn A. Cusick Jette Obituary
Jette, Evelyn A. Cusick COHOES Evelyn A. Cusick Jette, 90, of Cohoes, passed away into eternal life with the Lord at Van Rensselaer Manor Nursing Home and Rehab, Troy, NY on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Born in Pittsfield, Mass., educated in Brooklyn, NY, and was the daughter of the late William and Amelia Therrien Cusick. Evelyn lived at Ogden Mills in Cohoes for 20 years until 2015 where she had many friends, especially Mary and Liz and enjoyed Bingo, cards, darts and other activities. She was a sales associate for many years at Fishman's and Cramer's in Cohoes and retired from Cohoes Mill Ends. She was exceptional at her work and helping customers. She was a NY Yankees fan, an avid bowler, Bingo player and she loved to crochet, knit and sing. She was a very strong, meticulous and determined woman, and a very loving mother and grandmother who always put her children first to give them what they needed. She attended all her son's baseball games and was his biggest fan. Wife of the late Edward R. Jette. Survived by her children, William (Joan) Jette of South Carolina, Yvonne (Norman) Jarvis of Clifton Park and Edward Jette (beloved friend who was like a daughter, Debb Baker) of Brunswick; seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild. Sister of Daniel (Mona) Cusick of Lanesboro, Mass., and the late Eileen Bazzano; also survived by several nieces and nephews. The family has requested no calling hours. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial service on Wednesday, May 22, at 1 p.m. at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY., with Deacon Gerard Matthews officiating. Friends who wish to remember Evelyn in a special way may make a contribution to , P.O. Box Box 1000, Dept. 142 Memphis, TN 38148-0142 in her memory. For condolences, dufresnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from May 20 to May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DUFRESNE FUNERAL HOME INC.
Download Now