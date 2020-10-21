Neugebauer, Evelyn A. GUILDERLAND Evelyn Ann Neugebauer, 94 of Guilderland, and formerly of Queens and Brooklyn, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Albany Medical Center. She was born in Brooklyn and was the daughter of the late Michael and Catherine Lisetza. Evelyn was the beloved wife of the late George Neugebauer. Evelyn was a secretary with New York State Office of Mental Health in Ridgewood, Queens. She was a devout Catholic and the former president of the Legion of Mary in Ridgewood. Evelyn is survived by her four daughters, Lynn Neugebauer (Lawrence Riggs), Doreen Sanzone (James), Michelle Neugebauer (Bill Klokiw) and Claire Neugebauer. She was the cherished Gaga of Kaitlin, Conner, Jimmy and Nicole. Evelyn is also survived by a sister, two great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at 10 a.m. in Christ the King Church, 20 Sumter Ave., Guilderland; face masks are required and social distancing will be observed. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Evelyn's family on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. Interment will be in St. John's Cemetery, Middle Village, Queens. To leave a message of condolence for the family, visit www.CannonFuneral.com