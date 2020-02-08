Trombley, Evelyn A. TROY Evelyn A. Trombley, 89 of Troy, passed into eternal rest on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Samaritan Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Evelyn was born in Albany and was the daughter of the late William and Evelyn Cronin Rosekrans. Evelyn had been employed at the former Cluett and Peabody Company in Troy as a sewing machine operator. She was very religious and a communicant of St. Augustine's Church in Troy for many years. She enjoyed crocheting, playing bingo and going to casinos. But the most important part of Evelyn's life was spending time with her family. Evelyn was the wife of the late Martin Flagg and Louis Trombley. She is survived by her children, Phillip Jordan (Lydia), Rita Trombley (the late Louis), Mary French (Richard) and Margaret McEachron (Thomas).Evelyn is also survived by her siblings, Donald Rosekrans and Kay Stockwell.She was predeceased by her siblings, William, Edward, Joseph, Robert, Frank, Thomas, Patsy and Mary Lou. Evelyn is survived by her grandchildren, Kathleen, Coleen, Rebecca, James, Martin, Thomas, Debby, Robert Tanya and Louis; many great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. The funeral service for Evelyn will be held on Monday at 8:45 a.m. at The Wm. Leahy Funeral Home, 336 Third St., Troy and at 9:30 a.m. in St. Augustine's Church, Troy where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Relatives and friends are invited to attend and may call at the funeral home on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. Interment in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Troy.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 8, 2020