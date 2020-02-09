Schwedock, Evelyn Bernstein DRESHER, Pa. Evelyn Bernstein Schwedock, 88 of Dresher, Pa. died on Friday, February 7, 2020, in Warminster, Pa. after a 24 year battle with Parkinson's Disease. Born in Plymouth, Pa. on January 10, 1932, Evelyn was the daughter of the late Morris and Anna Bernstein. She spent the first few years of her life in Plymouth, Pa. before the family moved to Utica when she was a young girl. Evelyn was a graduate of Utica Free Academy and took some college classes at Syracuse University. Evelyn was the wife of 46 wonderful years of Bernard Schwedock until his passing in July of 2001. She later moved to the Avila Community in Albany after which she moved to Dresher, Pa. in 2016 and spent her last three and a half years as an active participant in various activities at her Dresher Estates residence. Evelyn had been a member of Temple Israel in Albany and Hadassah. She enjoyed playing bridge and mahjong with friends and family. She will be remembered for her excellent cooking and baking. Her most signifant interest was her immediate and extended family. Evelyn was also a prolific poet who wrote poems for various family occasions, honoring friends and for many other reasons. Survivors include three sons, Marvin Schwedock and his wife Cindy of San Diego, Jeffrey Schwedock and his wife Susan of Dresher, Pa. and Alan Schwedock of Norwalk, Conn. She also leaves four grandchildren, Amie Schwedock of Tel Aviv, Brian Schwedock of Pittsburgh, Allison Schwedock of Boston and Nathan Schwedock of San Diego. She also leaves numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great- -great-nieces and great-great-nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, Evelyn was predeceased by brothers, Max, Phillip and Solomon Bernstein. Services at the Levine Memorial Chapel, 649 Washington Ave., Albany on Sunday, February 9, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in the Independent Benevolent Cemetery on Fuller Road in Albany. For directions or to leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 9, 2020