1/1
Evelyn C. Bonesteel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bonesteel, Evelyn C. BRUNSWICK Evelyn C. (Piser) Bonesteel, 89, a longtime resident of Brunswick, died peacefully Thursday evening, November 5, 2020, with her family by her side following a short illness. Born in the Town of Pittstown, Mrs. Bonesteel was the daughter of the late Herman and Mary Edith (Sherman) Piser and, for over 45 years, the wife of the late Ralph O. Bonesteel, who predeceased her February 3. 1996. Evelyn and Ralph were married on May 19, 1951. Mrs. Bonesteel attended the Lincolnville District School in Pittstown and was a graduate of Lansingburgh High School. As a young woman, she was employed at the former Borden's Ice Cream Company in Lansingburgh, where she met her future husband, Ralph. More recently she was a homemaker, who enjoyed raising her family and caring for her husband. Evelyn was an active member of the Brunswick Grange. She was also an amazing baker who was known for her perfectly crusted apple pies and baked goods. Evelyn is survived by her six children and their spouses, Gail Zwinge of Summerville, S.C., Amy Fortin of Freehold, N.J., Judy LaFleur and Phillip Kelly of Orlando, Fla., Jeff Bonesteel of Fayetteville, N.C., Wayne and Stephanie Bonesteel of Pittstown, and Jill and Eric Sheffer of Brunswick; 17 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by seven brothers and sisters and a son-in-law, the late Felix Zwinge. A graveside ceremony and committal service will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Brookside Cemetery in Brunswick with Rev. Jim Knapp officiating. Face masks and proper social distancing following current N.Y.S. Health Department guidelines will be required. Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to Community Hospice, 314 South Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208, in memory of Evelyn C. Bonesteel. Funeral service details are under the direction of the Howard B. Tate & Son Funeral Home Inc., 2237 NY Route 7, located in Raymertown, N.Y.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Brookside Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Howard B Tate & Son Funeral Home
2237 State Highway 7
Troy, NY 12180
(518) 663-8210
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved