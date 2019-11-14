Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn Grace (Schultz) Smith. View Sign Service Information Alavon Direct Cremation Service 731 Beville Rd. South Daytona , FL 32119 (386)-322-2510 Send Flowers Obituary

, Evelyn Grace (Schultz) ORANGE CITY, Fla. Evelyn Grace (Schultz) Smith, 101, formerly of New York State, died November 6, 2019, at AdventHealth Fish Memorial Hospital in Orange City, Fla. She was born on August 3, 1918, in Clarksville, N.Y., the daughter of the late John and Georgiana (Reynolds) Schultz. Evelyn graduated from Bethlehem High School in 1936 and was employed by Montgomery Wards and later as a secretary for Edward Riley, Owner of McManus & Riley Men's Clothing Store in Albany. She was a Methodist and member of local Methodist churches in the cities where she resided. She was born and lived in the Albany/Clarksville area. In 1957, she married Robert Smith and moved to North Syracuse. They retired and moved to St. Petersburg, Fla. in the late '70s. After his death, she moved to Central Florida in 1986 residing 19 years in Fern Park, Fla. and 14 years at John Knox Village in Orange City until her death. Evelyn was the wife of the late Robert G. Smith of Schenectady; mother of Janet (Barnes) Prether of DeBary, Fla. and Robert G. Smith Jr. of Orlando, Fla. She has three grandchildren, Clifford (Beth) Prether of Alexandria, Va., Greta (Joshua) Smith of DeBary, Fla. and Aidan Smith of Orlando, Fla. She also has three great-grandchildren, Benjamin Smith, twins Versa and Evelyn Prether and one great-grandchild expected in late December. She was the youngest of 10 children all from the Albany County area. Her nine siblings all preceded her in death. Brothers, John, Clifford, Ralph and Howard Schultz; and sisters, Frances Crookes, Ruth Schultz, Dorothy Woodward (Clarksville area), Florence McCauley and Mildred Salisbury (Delmar area). Most of her siblings lived into their mid-90s to 100 years. The Schultz family also had two aunts and one uncle who lived over 100 years. There are nieces and nephews still in the Albany and Schenectady area as well as in other cities and states. For 10 years (1947-1957), Evelyn lived with her daughter Janet at Bennett Hill Farm in Clarksville, N.Y. Her brother Ralph Schultz owned the farm and operated the apple business which brought many visitors from Albany and surrounding towns. As with most families in those early times, she and her family enjoyed their times together reminiscing about the past which they all loved to do. She enjoyed reading and traveled abroad several times. She saw and adapted to the many world changes in her 101 years but even up until the evening of her death, she could repeat all the stories of her life with great clarity. Thanks to Alavon Direct Cremation, Orange City, Fla. There are no services and burial will be in the Vale Cemetery, Schenectady. - Picture taken on August 3, 2019.



