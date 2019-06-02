Mackey, Evelyn H. EAST DURHAM Evelyn H. Mackey, 86, passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019, at Columbia Memorial Hospital. She was born in Preston Hollow on June 21, 1932, to the late Clifton and Blanche Hull Hess. She attended the one room schoolhouse in Preston Hollow before graduating from Middleburgh Central School. A couple weeks after graduation, she began her career at the Pioneer Insurance Company in Greenville, where she worked for over 30 years until her retirement. Evelyn was a grand matron in the Order of the Eastern Star during the 1960's and was also a member of the DAR. She enjoyed cooking and taking care of her family. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her daughter and son-in-law, Eileen and Harry Ketcham. Evelyn is survived by her beloved husband, Stannard S. Mackey; her daughters, Rita Mackey and Cathy Calder; her grandchildren, Harry Mack Ketcham III, Troy Ketcham, Lindsay Castagna, and Bryton Calder; and her great-grandchildren, Carter, Paige, and Myla Castagna and Colby and Taylor Ketcham. Evelyn has been privately cremated. Relatives and friends may call at A.J. Cunningham Funeral Home, 4898 State Route 81, Greenville, on Friday, June 7, at 3 p.m., and are welcome to remain for the memorial service at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Durham - Oak Hill United Methodist Church, c/o Claudia Every, Treasurer, 347 Sutton Road, Cornwallville, NY, 12418. Condolences may be posted at ajcunninghamfh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on June 2, 2019