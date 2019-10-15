Chuckta, Evelyn Hetko LATHAM Evelyn Hetko Chuckta, 92, died peacefully on Monday, October 14, 2019, at Albany Medical Center. Evelyn was born in Maplewood on April 5, 1927, the daughter of the late Peter and Mary Geleta Hetko. Evelyn was raised in Maplewood and graduated from Maplewood School and later from Watervliet High School. She was a lifelong resident of the Town of Colonie. She was employed by the former Muffelders Women's Fine Apparel in Troy for a brief time. She later was a homemaker. Evelyn was a lifelong parishioner of St. Basil's Russian Orthodox Church in Maplewood and was a member of its Sisterhood Society. She was the wife of the late Michael Chuckta; beloved mother of Nancy Marie Fabricius of Latham; grandmother of Peter Fabricius of Oregon and Alexandria Fabricius of Aberdeen, N.J.; great-grandmother of Lorenzo; former mother-in-law of Dr. Wayne N. Fabricius of New Jersey; sister of the late Metro, Dr. Alex, John, Joseph, Pauline, Andrew, Michael and William Hetko and Patricia Ouimet. Evelyn is also survived by many close nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be on Wednesday at 11 a.m. in St. Basil's Russian Orthodox Church, Archibald Street, Maplewood followed by burial in St. Basil's Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at St. Basil's Church on Wednesday prior to the service from 10-11 a.m. Condolence book at ParkerBrosMemorial.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 15, 2019