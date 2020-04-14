Morse, Evelyn I. SARATOGA SPRINGS Evelyn I. Morse passed away at the age of 102 on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Wesley Health Care. The family would like to extend its gratitude to the staff of Wesley Health Care Center for the compassionate care given to Evelyn. At the family's request there will be no calling hours or service. Evelyn will be interred in the Memory Gardens Cemetery along with her husband Meredith R. Morse. Arrangements are under the direction of Compassionate Funeral Care, Inc, 402 Maple Ave., Saratoga Springs, N.Y. For online condolences, please visit compassionatefuneralcare.com
