Dralle, Evelyn L. AVERILL PARK Evelyn L. Dralle, 83, died on Friday, June 7, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Fred D. and Lila I. (Morris) Burleigh. Evelyn loved spending time with family. She enjoyed the Racino, traveling to Las Vegas and seeing Donny Elvis perform. She was predeceased by her husband William "Pops" Dralle. She is survived by her son Jack E. Herb Jr. and her daughter Tina L. (George) Foust; and her beloved granddaughter Kayla E. Herb. A funeral service for Evelyn will be held on Wednesday, June 12, at 10 a.m. in the W. J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Ave., Rensselaer. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the funeral home on Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. Interment will be in the Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, East Greenbush.
Published in Albany Times Union from June 9 to June 10, 2019