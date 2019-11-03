Wood, Evelyn L. NASSAU Evelyn L. Wood, 83 of Nassau, passed away on November 1, 2019, in the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital. Born in Needham, Mass. on July 14, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Romeo and Edna Vara and was a graduate of Needham High School. Evelyn was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother whose main priority in life was family. She enjoyed spending time with her family in the Adirondacks and especially enjoyed time with her grandchildren some of whom she helped raise. She was predeceased by her brothers, Edmond and Richard Vara. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Richard G. Wood Sr.; children, Richard G. Wood Jr. (Catherine Quesnel), and Julianne (Burdette) Otterbeck; grandchildren, Derek (Jenna) Wood, Jevon Wood (Jill Tedford), Richard Wood III, Victoria Wood, Nick Otterbeck and Corey Otterbeck (Nora Walkley); great-grandchildren, Kaylin and Kylie Wood. The family would like to extend a special thank you to all of the St. Peter's staff for the attentive care that was given. A funeral service will be held at the Thomas P. Mooney Funeral Home, 11 Elm St., Nassau on Tuesday, November 5, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the funeral home on Monday from 4-7 p.m. Interment will be in the Nassau Central Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Evelyn's memory may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK, 73123. Online condolences may be offered at Mooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019