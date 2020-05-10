Bedard, Evelyn M. SARATOGA SPRINGS Evelyn M. Bedard, age 95, passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, in Saratoga Springs. She was born on August 1, 1924, in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Joseph and Josephine Scheblo of Dayton, Ohio. Evelyn attended nursing school in Ohio. While in nursing training, she met her loving husband Roland L. Bedard at a USO dance. They were married on May 1, 1947, and were together for 50 years. They resided in Colonie for most of their married life. Evelyn worked for the N.Y.S. Department of Labor in Albany for 30 years. In her retirement, she enjoyed knitting, gardening and cooking. She was predeceased by her husband Roland. She is survived by her sisters, Helen Morrow and Mildred Westbeld of Ohio. In addition, she is survived by her nephews, William Bedard (Carol) of Ballston Spa, and Thomas Brazill (Colleen) of Cohoes; nieces, Christina Salton of Wilton, Charlene Urban (Daniel) of Cohoes, and Cheryl Gagnon (John) of Clifton Park. She also is survived by several grandnieces and nephews, and great-grandnieces and nephews. Evelyn was a devout communicant of Christ Our Light Church in Colonie. Evelyn's family would like to thank the staff at Wesley Rehabilitation and the Hospice Community in Saratoga Springs for their kindness and care in these difficult circumstances. Burial will be private. There will be a memorial Mass set up at a later date. To leave condolences for the family or share pictures, please visit the funeral home website. reillyandson.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 10, 2020.