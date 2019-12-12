Kovatchitch, Evelyn M. MILFORD Evelyn M. Kovatchitch, 101, passed away peacefully after a brief illness on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. Evelyn was the daughter of the late Orville and Winifred Hazel Montayne. Evelyn was the devoted wife to the late Robert F. Kovatchitch. They were married 66 years. Evelyn was an avid NASCAR and local stock car racing fan. Evelyn enjoyed taking care of her grandchildren. She was a great baker and cook. Evelyn is survived by her children, Patricia McAllister and Richard (Corinne) Kovatchitch; her daughter-in-law, Charlotte Kovatchitch; four grandchildren, Shelia Sweeney, Bruce McAllister, Jeffrey Kovatchitch and Carl Kovatchitch; three great-grandchildren, Ben Sweeney, Dan Sweeney and Elena Kovatchitch. Evelyn was predeceased by her son, Robert F. Kovatchitch Jr. The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Rosewood Rehabilitation and Nursing Facility for their loving and excellent care. Services to be determined at a later date by the family. Donations may be made in Evelyn's memory to a . To leave a special message of condolence for the family, please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 12, 2019