Priddle, Evelyn M. LATHAM Evelyn M. Priddle, 94, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at her daughter's home. Evelyn was the daughter of the late Violet and Edward Little. She was predeceased by her husband of 74 years, George W. Priddle. Evelyn worked for 18 years at the Cabbage Patch Daycare Center and G.E. during World War II as a tour guide. She was an active member in the Band of Hope Sewing Circle for many years. Evelyn enjoyed camping and spending time with her family. She is survived by her two children, Larry R. Priddle and Sally Allen (the late John); as well as five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and four nephews. Evelyn is also survived by her brother James E. Little (the late Margaret). Calling hours will be held on Monday, October 28, from 10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Road, Watervliet. A funeral service will begin at 12 p.m. with interment following in Memory Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019