Welfinger, Evelyn M. DEFREESTVILLE Evelyn M. Welfinger, 96 of Defreestville, passed away on July 9, 2019, at Albany Medical Center. Born in Albany she was the daughter of the late Fredrick J. Sr. and Amelia (Tryon) Meisner. Evelyn was a lifelong Boston Red Sox fan who enjoyed watching their games. She also enjoyed taking car rides to have meals with family members and to attend her grandchildren's sporting events. Prior to his passing, Evelyn wintered in Florida with her husband Charles "Bing" Welfinger Sr. and most recently liked to spend her time watching Channel 9 News. She is survived by her sons, Charles (Jean) Welfinger and Michael (Cindy) Welfinger; daughter, Linda (Wes) Boyd; sister Katherine (Bob) Giordano; grandchildren, Shaun, Brett, Eric Scott, Stacey, C.J. and Michael Jr. She is also survived by several great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband she was predeceased by her siblings, Beatrice Barton, Ruth Venduro, Fredrick Meisner; and her sister-in-law Marie Meisner. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Betty, Teara, Wendy and Swazette for the wonderful care they gave to Evelyn. Funeral services have been placed in the care of Thomas P. Mooney and will be held at the W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Ave. in Rensselaer on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Lyons Funeral Home on Saturday prior to the service from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow in the New Rural Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at wjlyonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on July 11, 2019