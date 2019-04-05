Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Whelan, Evelyn M. ALBANY Evelyn Whelan, 13, transitioned into new life on April 2, 2019, with family by her side. She is survived by her mother Shannon Whelan of Guilderland; her grandparents, Jim and Maggie Whelan and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. She was predeceased by her brother Sean Robert. Evy was a smart, spunky, loving and bossy young lady who enjoyed attending Mass at St Vincent's Church in Albany and listening to the choir. She attended Double H Ranch each summer where her favorite activities were swimming and being around the campfire for the sing-a-long. She was a student in Guilderland Elementary Schools. The family would especially like to thank Albany Medical Center's staff and St. Margaret's Center for Children for the loving care they have given Evelyn. There are no words to express the gratitude for so many friends who have lended support during this difficult time. Relatives and friends may call from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, April 8, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd, Colonie, where a memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. in the funeral home. Family and friends are invited to wear purple as it was Evelyn's favorite color. Contributions may be made in Evy's memory to the Double H Ranch, 97 Hidden Valley Rd, Lake Luzerne, NY, 12846 or www.DoubleHRanch.org/donate . To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com Funeral Home New Comer Cremations & Funerals

343 New Karner Rd

Colonie , NY 12205

