Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
DUFRESNE FUNERAL HOME INC.
216 COLUMBIA STREET
Cohoes, NY 12047
518) 237-3231
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Merrill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Mae Merrill


1921 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyn Mae Merrill Obituary
Merrill, Evelyn Mae POUGHKEEPSIE Evelyn Mae Merrill, 98, a longtime resident of Poughkeepsie, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020, after a brief, non-COVID-19 illness. She was born in Troy on December 23, 1921, the daughter of Clarence and Georgianna (DeLong) Nolan. She was predeceased by her husband Whelden Merrill and six brothers and sisters. Evelyn worked in retail after school, but when war broke out, she took a job at the Watervliet Arsenal before enlisting in the Women's Army Corps. Her military service was a great source of pride for her. Following the war, she met and married Whelden. They had two children, Candis (Dion) Sunderland of Poughkeepsie and Kimberly (Deb) Centanni of Plainfield, Ill. Evelyn's passion was her family and dogs. She was an avid reader who loved decorating, sewing, taking long drives and sightseeing. Evelyn is survived by her daughters and four grandchildren, Katelyn and Cory Prinzo of Phoenix and Merrill and Nolan Sunderland of Poughkeepsie and a number of nieces and nephews. Burial will be in Memory Gardens, Colonie, at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations would be welcomed to the animal welfare organization of your choice. For condolences, visit dufresnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DUFRESNE FUNERAL HOME INC.
Download Now