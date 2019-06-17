Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn Margaret (Marge) Ishkanian. View Sign Service Information DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Inc. 39 South Main Street Mechanicville , NY 12118 (518)-664-4500 Send Flowers Obituary

Ishkanian, Evelyn Margaret (Marge) CLIFTON PARK Evelyn Margaret (Marge) Ishkanian of Rexford, and formerly of Saugerties, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 92 years old. She was the daughter of Frederick and Evelyn Lindemann. She graduated from Albany High School and went to work for New York Telephone in Albany. Marge met her husband, Al, in the Troy Ski Club where he was a volunteer ski instructor on weekends. They married in 1951 and had forty-six wonderful years together before Al passed away in 1996. They moved to Saugerties in 1957 and raised their family there; son Mark and daughter Ellen. Marge resumed her career at New York Telephone in Kingston in 1972, retiring with twenty seven years of service. She enjoyed skiing, hiking, gardening, travel and church activities.She loved her family and friends but could be very stubborn when she wanted to be. In her seventies, she took an Elderhostel bicycle trip in hilly Bermuda and used only one gear on the multi-geared bike. Another time, she downplayed the treacherous conditions she had just driven through on a trip to Maine despite the evidence of a fully ice-encrusted car. She moved from Saugerties to a senior living center in the Albany area in 2013. She made many friends in her new home and enjoyed playing bridge, gardening and visiting her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She had an inseparable companion in her dachshund Tobie. She is survived by her son, Mark, and daughter-in-law, Ginger, of Moultonborough, N.H.; daughter, Ellen Greenberg of Bearsville; son-in-law, Howard Greenberg of New York; and grandchildren, Jared Ishkanian of Portland, Ore., Laura Kohley of San Francisco and Gabrielle of Forestville, Calif., Corey of Bearsville, and Kate Greenberg and her husband Miro Zhelezov of Oakland, Calif. She adored spending time with her great-grandchildren, Alex and Benji Ishkanian and Willa Kohley. She is also survived by brothers, Bill, John and George; and sister- in-law, Rose Ann Lindemann of Mechanicville; and cousins Ed and Adrina Tutunjian of Latham. The family will hold a small memorial service at a later date. Visit







