Rivera, Evelyn SCHENECTADY Evelyn Rivera, 65, passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at her home with her loving family by her side. Evelyn was the daughter of the late Victor and Carmen (Morzales) Pineiro. Evelyn was a devoted wife, sharing life together with George Rivera for over 35 years. They built a life full of love and joy together raising two sons, Sean and Samuel. Evelyn enjoyed spending time with her entire family and loved art, cooking, retirement and was the face of kindness and caring. She will always be remembered for her free spirit, love of life and friends. Evelyn is survived by her husband George and children, Sean Prasetyo (Dawn), Samuel Rivera (Katie), Lisa Ashton (Bill), Steven Rivera, Sandra Rivera (Michael); brothers and sisters, Margaret Narvez, Victor Pineiro (Yvonne), and Sandi Thompson (Douglass); five grandchildren, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Samuel Pineiro; and her beloved cat, Willoughby, who passed last week. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, April 30, from 3-5 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Animal Protective Foundation at www.animalprotective.org To leave a message for the family online, please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 28, 2019