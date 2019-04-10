Brownell, Everett "Red" Flagler LOUDONVILLE Everett "Red" Flagler Brownell, 91 of Chestnut Hill Road South, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Sunnyview Rehabilitation Hospital with his loving family by his side. Born July 14, 1927 in Mechanicville, N.Y. to Jasper Brownell and Mabel Flager Brownell. He lived a long and happy life. Everett married his beloved wife Lois Kirby Brownell on February 2, 1957. Everett served in the Navy as a plank holder on the USS Princeton during World War II. He worked at Thompson Construction Co. and the New York State Dormitory Authority as a civil engineer. He spent his time volunteering as an ambassador at the Albany International Airport and as an usher at Saratoga Performing Arts Center. Everett graduated from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in 1951, as a civil engineer, where he continued to be an avid hockey fan, attending hockey games throughout the 2018-2019 season. He was a 50 year season ticket holder for the Engineers. He spent his summers golfing, playing with the Wednesday morning golf league at Stadium Golf Course in Schenectady. He enjoyed growing and preserving fruits and vegetable from his garden. In the winter, he enjoyed curling as a skip with the Albany Curling Club, joining in 1980, and skiing with his family up until the age of 90. Everett enjoyed the time he spent with family at their home in Chester Shores on Loon Lake. He was an active member of the Shenendehowa United Methodist Church in Clifton Park. Predeceased by his wife of 60 years, Lois; and his sister Anor Brownell Connolly. Survivors include his devoted children, Susan Brownell of Niskayuna, David (Emily) Brownell of Franklin, N.Y. and Nancy (Ted) Gay of Kalispell, Mont.; sister of Carol (Al) Bodner of Clifton Park, N.Y.; cherished grandfather of Corbin, Alex and Kirsten Brownell, Harry, Samantha and Laura Gay; and great-grandchild Marlee Terpstra; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral will be held Friday April 12, at 10:30 a.m. in the Shenendehowa United Methodist Church, 971 Rt. 146 Clifton Park, NY 12065. Calling hours will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday in the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rt. 9 Clifton Park, NY 12065. Interment with full military honors will be in the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville, NY on Friday at 12:30 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Town of Chester Library, 6307 Rt. 9 Chestertown, NY 12817, Sunnyview Hospital Foundation, 1270 Belmont Ave. Schenectady, NY 12308 or to the Wreaths Across America, https://donate.wreathsacrossamerica.org. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary