Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home Ltd.
149 Old Loudon Road
Latham, NY 12110
(518) 785-8161
Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Calvary Methodist Church
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Calvary United Methodist Church
Belle Avenue and Ridge Place
Latham , NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Everett Kerwood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Everett H. Kerwood


1923 - 2020
Add a Memory
Everett H. Kerwood Obituary
Kerwood, Everett H. LATHAM Everett H. "Ed" Kerwood, 96 of Latham, beloved husband of the late Thelma Beck Kerwood, passed away peacefully into the arms of the Lord on December 31, 2019. Born in Jonesville on November 18, 1923, he was the son of the late Harrison W. and Edith (Miller) Kerwood. He proudly served as a private first class in the United States Army from 1945 to 1948. Everett married Thelma Beck on July 9, 1950, and the two shared a blessed union of 51 years prior to her passing on August 30, 2001. Everett was a printer with Mechanical Technology Inc. Copy Center for over 20 years, retiring in 1988 after 20 years of dedicated service. He was also a faithful member of Calvary United Methodist Church in Latham. He is survived by his loving son Paul E. Kerwood; and and his nephew Daniel Koch. He was predeceased by his sister Jeanett (Herbert) Koch. Funeral services will be celebrated on Monday, January 6, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Calvary United Methodist Church, Belle Avenue and Ridge Place Latham with Reverend Gordon Drake officiating. Relatives and friends are invited an may call on Monday, January 6, from 10 to 11 a.m. in the Calvary Methodist Church. Interment will take place with military honors next to his beloved Thelma in Memory Gardens, Colonie. For information or to light a memory candle for the family please visit www.dufresneandcavanaugh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Everett's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home Ltd.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home Ltd.
Download Now