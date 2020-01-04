|
Kerwood, Everett H. LATHAM Everett H. "Ed" Kerwood, 96 of Latham, beloved husband of the late Thelma Beck Kerwood, passed away peacefully into the arms of the Lord on December 31, 2019. Born in Jonesville on November 18, 1923, he was the son of the late Harrison W. and Edith (Miller) Kerwood. He proudly served as a private first class in the United States Army from 1945 to 1948. Everett married Thelma Beck on July 9, 1950, and the two shared a blessed union of 51 years prior to her passing on August 30, 2001. Everett was a printer with Mechanical Technology Inc. Copy Center for over 20 years, retiring in 1988 after 20 years of dedicated service. He was also a faithful member of Calvary United Methodist Church in Latham. He is survived by his loving son Paul E. Kerwood; and and his nephew Daniel Koch. He was predeceased by his sister Jeanett (Herbert) Koch. Funeral services will be celebrated on Monday, January 6, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Calvary United Methodist Church, Belle Avenue and Ridge Place Latham with Reverend Gordon Drake officiating. Relatives and friends are invited an may call on Monday, January 6, from 10 to 11 a.m. in the Calvary Methodist Church. Interment will take place with military honors next to his beloved Thelma in Memory Gardens, Colonie. For information or to light a memory candle for the family please visit www.dufresneandcavanaugh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 4, 2020