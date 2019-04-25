Albany Times Union Obituaries
Everett Lee "Boots" Hall Jr.


Hall, Everett "Boots" Lee Jr. CLIFTON PARK Everett "Boots" Lee Hall Jr., age 72, passed away on April 24, 2019, at Van Rensselaer Manor in Troy. He was born in Corpus Christi, Texas on November 6, 1946, to the late Everett Lee Hall Sr. and Helen Gayle (Ritter) Hall. Everett proudly served with The United States Navy for two tours during the Vietnam War and was very dedicated to the American flag and all it stands for. Boots enjoyed motorcycles, trucks, hunting, fishing and reading about anything historical. His true passion was spending time with Molly and Gabriel. Boots enjoyed family gatherings and could be found many times sharing coffee and stories with good friends. Boots is survived by Nora E. Day, his wife of 14 years; adoring daughter Molly Day-Hall and stepdaughter Alecia Day (Sam); his grandson who called him "Poppy," Gabriel LeBlanc-Day; mother and father-in-law, Ann and Ron Day; devoted lifelong friends, John and Barb Bauer of South Dakota and many loving brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Monday, April 29, from 4-7 p.m. at Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Rd., Ballston Lake. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Father Patrick Butler on Tuesday, April 30, at 10 a.m. in St. Edward the Confessor Church, 569 Clifton Park Center Road, Clifton Park. Interment with military honors will be held on Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duel Rd., Schuylerville. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to Patriot Guard Riders, P.O. Box 637, Wappingers Falls, NY, 12590 or the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS, 66675-8517. With confidence, the family has placed their trust in the loving care of the Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Boot's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 25, 2019
