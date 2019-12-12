Guest Book View Sign Service Information New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 (518)-456-4442 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Christ the King Church 20 Sumter Ave. Albany , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Rodriguez, Evette COLONIE Evette Rodriguez, 61, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 9, 2019, with her loving family by her side. Evette was the daughter of the late Angelo Rodriguez and Juanita Ocasio. Evette is survived by her husband, Nelson Chavez; daughters, Francesca Rodriguez, and Christina Secor (Allan); son, Nelson Rodriguez; granddaughter, Mia; brothers, David Rodriguez, and Freddy Rodriguez; and sister, Michelle Rodriguez. She also leaves behind her beloved pitbulls, Coco and Maddie. Evette was predeceased by her brother, Jose Rodriguez. A lover of music, Evette could always find a beat to groove too. When it came to fashion, Evette was always dressed to impress. She loved her jewelry and always loved to cook. Having her family at her house for a meal was so important to her. Evette's hard-working ways were present in every aspect of her life from her immaculate home to her cleaning business that she ran for 20 years. Evette was a proud woman and it showed in everything she accomplished. Everywhere Evette went she lit up a room with her smile and sense of humor. Her big heart and love for her family and friends will live on through everyone who was lucky enough to have known her. To know and love her was a blessing and to have her love in return was a gift. We ask that you all not mourn her passing but celebrate her beautiful life. Everywhere Evette went there were laughs and smiles and we want everyone to continue to do this in the wake of her passing. In the words of her favorite song she is now "free to do what she wants to do." Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie, on Monday, December 16, from 4-7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in Christ the King Church, 20 Sumter Ave., Albany on December 17, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow the service in Memory Gardens Cemetery, 983 Watervliet Shaker Rd., Colonie. To leave a special message of condolence for the family, please visit







