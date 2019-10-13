Lutkus, Evonne GLENMONT Evonne Bennett Lutkus, 88, passed away on October 9, 2019, surrounded by her very close friends of many years. She was the daughter of the late Stephen and Doris Bennett and graduated from Western Michigan University with a degree in elementary education. She worked for Slingerlands Elementary School for 39 years. Evonne loved traveling with her late husband of 49 years, Alby Lutkus. She also loved boating, fishing, antiquing, gardening and painting. She received many awards for painting and gardening and was committed to service of the community that included Delmar Progress Club, Slingerland Family Burial Vault, school associated projects, Bethlehem Garden Club and Veterans recognitions. While they had no children, their two nephews, Dan and Larry Gestaut, were loved liked their own. The family included their spouses and many grand-nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her memorial service at 1 p.m. on Tuesday October 15, in the Daniel Keenan Funeral Home 490 Delaware Ave., Albany. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Slingerland Family Burial Vault Community Project, at www.slingerlandvault.org, that Evonne was very involved with. Online condolences may be offered at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 13, 2019