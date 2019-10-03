Burnetter, F. James CLIFTON PARK F. James Burnetter, age 73 of Clifton Park, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, from complications resulting from his long-term battle with multiple myeloma. Jim proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps, and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He worked as a business manager for Bender Labs, as a controller at Van Rensselaer Manor Nursing Home, and also owned and operated Burnetter's Tax Service. Jim was a member of the Clifton Park Elks and the American Legion Post 1450 in Halfmoon. He was a longtime member of the Christ Community Reformed Church, where he served as treasurer for 35 years, as well as serving as treasurer for many other local organizations. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Nancy Burnetter; daughter Michelle (Robert) Pindar; son Scott Burnetter; and his grandchildren Emily Wilson and Arthur Pindar. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at the VA Hospital in Albany for all of their excellent care and compassion. Calling hours will be held on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Catricala Funeral Home, 1597 Route 9 in Clifton Park, with a funeral service on Saturday at 11 a.m. in the Christ Community Reformed Church, 1010 Route 146. Burial will be in Park View Cemetery in Schenectady. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Christ Community Reformed Church, 1010 Route 146, Clifton Park, NY, 12065 or to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, P.O. Box 414238, Boston, MA, 02241-4238. To express condolences, please visit www.catricalafuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 3, 2019