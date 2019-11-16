Sykes, F. Kevin AVERILL PARK F. Kevin Sykes, 65 of Averill Park, passed away in the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital on November 14, 2019. Born in Bay Shore, N.Y. he was the son of Floyd and the late Muriel Sykes. Kevin worked for Mazzone Hospitality and was very passionate about his work. He enjoyed his dogs and gardening. He was a member of the Sand Lake Garden Club and the Animal Protective Foundation. Kevin is survived by his father Floyd Sykes of East Amherst, N.Y.; his loving husband Guy Castine of Averill Park; sister, Kathy (Charlie) Fritts of East Amherst, N.Y.; in-laws, Sam (Carol) Castine, Calvin (Judy) Castine and Gary Castine all of Champlain, N.Y.; 14 nieces and nephews and several very close friends and colleagues. There will be no public services at this time. A celebration of Kevin's life will be held in the spring of 2020. Donations in Kevin's memory may be made to the Animal Protective Foundation, 53 Maple Ave., Glenville, NY, 12302 or to The Community Hospice, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. Online condolences may be offered at Mooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 16, 2019