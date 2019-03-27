Jackson, F. Matthew COHOES F. Matthew Jackson, 49, beloved husband of Molly Skahen Jackson, entered into eternal life on Saturday, March 23, 2019. Born in Syracuse, N.Y. on October 16, 1969, Matthew was the son of Frederic and Suzanne (VanSwall) Jackson. He married his beloved Molly L. Skahen on November 3, 1995 and the two shared a beautiful marriage of 23 years. He graduated from Nottingham High School in 1987, the University of Rochester in 1991 and the Syracuse University College of Law in 1995. Matthew Jackson was a Partner with the law firm O'Connell & Aronowitz, where he practiced Commercial Litigation, Creditors' Rights and Bankruptcy, Corporate and Business law and Real Estate Law. He was president of the Upstate New York Chapter of the Turnaround Management Association, served a six-year term on the Board of the Colonie Youth Center, Inc., including a two-year term as president. He also served as director, treasurer and vice president of the Capital Region Bankruptcy Bar Association, and director and president of Creditors Association of Upstate New York. Matthew enjoyed playing lacrosse, was inducted as a member of the University of Rochester Sports Hall of Fame in 2012, and coached youth lacrosse. He was also an avid golfer and member of the Shaker Ridge Country Club, a devoted fan of Syracuse University football and basketball, and the Dave Matthews band. Additional survivors include his cherished children, Hannah, Devin and Haley; his sister Jennifer (Stephen) Hadley; brother Douglas (Laura) Jackson; mother-in-law Lorrie Skahen; and several nieces; and nephews. A memorial Mass will be held Saturday March 30, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Ambrose Church, 347 Old Loudon Road, Latham with Rev. Brian Kelly officiating. There will be no calling hours. The family has designated the and the Colonie Youth Center for memorial contributions in lieu of flowers. For directions, information or to light a memory candle for the family please visit www.dufresneandcavanaugh.com. Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary