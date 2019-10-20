Bullis, F. Ronald CLEARWATER, Fla. F. Ronald Bullis, 78 of Clearwater, Fla., passed away September 19, 2019. Born in Goshen, N.Y. to Floyd and Virginia Bullis, Ronald lived in Albany for many years with his family before retiring to Florida 14 years ago. He was a longtime teacher and guidance counselor in the Kingston City School District. Ronald is survived by his wife of 40 years, Mary Weiss Bullis; and children, Lisa DaBiere, Kristi Gatto (Anthony) and Bryan Bullis (Nicole). Ronald also leaves behind his grandchildren, Nicole and Ashley DaBiere, Anthony and Stella Gatto, and Bryce and Logan Bullis. He was predeceased by his siblings, Barry Bullis (Alyce), Bettyan Rinefierd (Mark), and Kevin Bullis (Terry); as well as nieces and nephews. A memorial service will take place in the chapel in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, 303 Sand Creek Road on October 26, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society.



