Service Information
Levine Memorial Chapel Inc
649 Washington Ave
Albany, NY 12206
(518)-438-1002

Service
2:00 PM
Levine Memorial Chapel Inc
649 Washington Ave
Albany, NY 12206

Gross, Faina Ada SLINGERLANDS Faina Ada Gross, age 71 of Slingerlands, passed away on June 10, 2019, at the Albany Medical Center. Born on May 21, 1948, to Semyon and Rebekka Rubinchuk in Gomel, Belarus, Ada immigrated to Albany in 1979. She was a loving mother to her three children, Matt, Allen and Elizabeth; grandmother to her two grandchildren, Reva and Leah; a devoted wife to her husband, Paul; and a beloved sister and daughter. The first thing anyone noticed about Ada was her presence and energy. She automatically made anyone interacting with her feel warm and cared for. Ada was a brilliant business woman, coming from humble beginnings to opening her own used car dealership, Delaware Service with her husband and brother, and other successful businesses. Ada also helped her relatives and friends successfully launch their own businesses, and was a big contributor to her community. At the core of Ada's amazing life was always her family, which was the most important thing to her. She loved her children more than anything, and taught them that remaining together and helping one another is how their attitude should be throughout their own life. Ada is survived by her husband Paul Gross; children, Matt, Allen and Elizabeth; granddaughters, Reva and Leah; brothers, Michael (Sophia) Rubinchuk of East Greenbush, and George (Galina) Rubinchuk of Slingerlands; and many nieces and nephews. Ada was the light of her family, the matriarch after her beloved mother passed away, and will be greatly missed by all she touched. Services at the Levine Memorial Chapel, 649 Washington Ave., Albany on Wednesday, June 12, at 2 p.m. Interment will follow in the Temple Israel Cemetery in Guilderland. For directions or to leave a condolence message for the family, please visit







